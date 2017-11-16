Fairfield schools on lockdown while authorities try to serve warrant to suspect refusing to come outside

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer tells CBS 42 the Birmingham Police Department and U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant to an individual in the 700 block of 42nd St in Fairfield, but the suspect is refusing to come out.

Fairfield City Schools confirms Fairfield High and Donald Elementary schools are on lockdown because of the police activity.

Dyer tells us family members are trying to talk the man out of the house, but he is refusing to budge. CBS 42 is headed to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

