Live on CBS42: Roy Moore to speak Thursday afternoon at faith leaders press conference

By Published:
Chief Justice Roy Moore of the Alabama Supreme Court addresses a Pro-Life Mississippi and a Pastors for Life pastors luncheon in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 17, 2014. Moore told the attendees that he cannot separate his faith from his job as chief justice and continues to oppose abortion and same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Embattled U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore is supposed to speak Thursday afternoon at a faith leaders press conference in Birmingham.

The conference is hosted by Faith2Action President Janet Porter and Dr. Steve Hotze. Speakers will include, besides Moore, Dr. Alan Keyes of Renew America, Rabbi Noson Shmuel Leiter, Pastor David Floyd of Marvin Parkway Baptist Church in Opelika, and Pastor Tom Brown of First Baptist Church in Gallant.

CBS42 will stream the press conference live right here–download the upgraded CBS 42 News app today to stream live on your phone.

