Live on CBS42: Roy Moore to speak Thursday afternoon at faith leaders press conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Embattled U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore is supposed to speak Thursday afternoon at a faith leaders press conference in Birmingham.

The conference is hosted by Faith2Action President Janet Porter and Dr. Steve Hotze. Speakers will include, besides Moore, Dr. Alan Keyes of Renew America, Rabbi Noson Shmuel Leiter, Pastor David Floyd of Marvin Parkway Baptist Church in Opelika, and Pastor Tom Brown of First Baptist Church in Gallant.

