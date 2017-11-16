Misinformation could lead to miscalculation in Alabama’s deer hunting season

(WIAT) — Alabama’s deer hunting season opens on Saturday, and hunters already have their spots staked out and are ready to go.

But a recently debated bill in the state legislature may lead to some confusion about how deer can be legally hunted.

During the 2016 Alabama legislative session, a law was passed that cleared up a gray area for a lot of hunters on where can you place corn or other types of feed bait during the firearms hunting season. The law says you can place feed 100 yards from your hunting spot, out of the line of sight.

But yet another bill proposed during the 2017 legislative session, which would allow hunters to hunt directly over feed, is now causing even more confusion.

Joe Phillips from Mark’s Outdoors has encountered several people who think that bill is now law, but despite what some say on social media, it’s still illegal to hunt over bait.

“You’ve got two kinds of people,” Phillips said. “You’ve got people that’s going to hunt over it and you’ve got people that are going to use the law to their advantage.”

No matter what side you fall on, there is a general consensus that the bill that failed this year to allow hunting over feed will become law sooner than later.

Just ask Bill “Bubba” Bussey of the show “Rick and Bubba.”

“In time it’s going to be legalized,” Bussey said. “Not this year, maybe not next year, but it’s going to come.”