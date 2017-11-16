One Class at a Time: Creek View Elementary School

(WIAT) — This week, the One Class at a Time team went to Shelby County to surprise a deserving teacher at Creek View Elementary School in Maylene.

Melissa Foster is a math and technology teacher who told us she plans to use her $1,000 grant check to purchase items to help her students with coding activities.

“I will purchase iPads,” Foster said. “I will purchase a game that is a 3D coding activity with tiles, and they’ll put the tiles together to code the programs.”

We’d like to thank Little Caesars and Pepsi for making these One Class at a Time grants possible.

CLICK HERE to apply for a grant for your class or a teacher who is having a great impact on the community.