Pentagon: Retweet of call for Trump to resign was accidental

ROBERT BURNS, The Associated Press Published:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oops! The Pentagon says it accidentally retweeted a tweet that urged President Donald Trump to resign.

Without mentioning the content of the original tweet, a Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said it “would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense.”

The tweet was posted Thursday by a person whose Twitter handle is @ProudResister. It said, “The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

Manning says the person who had retweeted the item was an authorized operator of the official Defense Department Twitter account, which has 5.2 million followers. Manning said the person “caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

