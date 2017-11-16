Police seek witnesses to double murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old male and a 51-year-old female Thursday morning in the 200 block of 51st Street North.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds next to a car riddled with bullet holes. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was transported to a local hospital but died on the way.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the teen was standing outside the vehicle talking to the woman when an unidentified vehicle pulled up next to them and its occupant opened fire.

The vehicle sped away eastbound on 9th Avenue North.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the high number of shots fired speaks to the audacity and determination of the killer. Police do not believe the shooting was random, and they’re asking witnesses to come forward.

“There were people [there]. Whether or not they are witnesses is unclear right now. As of a few hours ago, our detectives were still on scene speaking with people, so hopefully we’ll get some information from members of the community because it’s not just a police problem. It’s also a community problem,” said Shelton.

“To have to come out your door first thing in the morning and see a dead body in front of your house, it’s not easy,” said Rickey Green, who said he grew up in the neighborhood.

He said this is not the kind of neighborhood he remembers.

“When I was growing up, it wasn’t like this. [Now] it’s not even safe for the kids to come out and play in the streets,” said Green. “I heard rapid gunfire, and I seen a car come speeding past where I was.”

He said he made his way to the scene and discovered he knew the teen who was killed.

“We grew up together but as we got older, everybody just go their own way,” he said. “But I’d see him every now and then. I’d come through the neighborhood. They all hang out down there on that block.”

“Citizens should know that we’re going to do everything we can and we’re looking into a lot more options … trying to figure out how we can combat the problem,” said Shelton adding that police can’t do it alone.

“Is this the type of situation, you know happenings that you want your children to be around? Your grandchildren?” Shelton asked. “Bullets don’t have names. And we’ve had circumstances this year where we’ve had victims who were not part of any ordeal going on who were struck.”

Green agrees. He said the people who live there can change things.

“You should want to come forward and help the police. It’s not about being no snitch. It’s about doing what’s right,” said Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.