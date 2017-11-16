Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Los Angeles radio news anchor says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The anchor says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota’s Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken’s staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Tweeden is an anchor, not a host. Will be updated.