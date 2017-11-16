Shelby County GOP passes resolution supporting Roy Moore

By Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to supporters in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama Sen. Luther Strange on Tuesday, Aug. 29, launched his first salvo against challenger Roy Moore in the contentious Senate race, calling Moore a hypocrite “who has spent 40 years putting himself and his ambition ahead of Alabamians.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Republican Party’s Executive Committee passed a resolution in support of embattled U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore.

The resolution was passed Tuesday at their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting. Chairman Joan Reynolds said the resolution had previously been adopted by the Steering Committee in october, supporting their nominee for U.S. Senate.

“Keeping a Republican in this seat is important for possible votes on the next Supreme Court nominee, immigration, tax reform and the entire Trump agenda,” Reynolds told CBS 42 in an email. “The Democrat will vote against all that we hoped to gain by electing Trump.”

