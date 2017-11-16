Thanksgiving Recipes from the CBS 42 Morning Team: Jamie’s Pumpkin Nut Roll

(WIAT)-We are one week away from Thanksgiving, so the CBS 42 Morning News crew decided to share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes!

On Thursday, Jamie shared her favorite dish: Pumpkin Nut Roll.

  • CAKE:
  • 1/4 cup  powdered sugar (to sprinkle on towel)
  • 3/4 cup  all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon  baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon  baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon  ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon  ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon  salt
  • 3 large  eggs
  • 1 cup  granulated sugar
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin pulp
  • 1 cup  walnuts, chopped (optional)
  • FILLING:
  • 1 pkg. (8 oz.)  cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 cup  powdered sugar, sifted
  • 6 tablespoons  butter or margarine, softened
  • 1 teaspoon  vanilla extract
  • Powdered sugar (optional for decoration)

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR CAKE:
PREHEAT oven to 375° F. Grease 15 x 10-inch jelly-roll pan; line with wax paper. Grease and flour paper. Sprinkle a thin, cotton kitchen towel with powdered sugar.

COMBINE flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt in small bowl. Beat eggs and granulated sugar in large mixer bowl until thick. Beat in pumpkin. Stir in flour mixture. Spread evenly into prepared pan. Sprinkle with nuts.

BAKE for 13 to 15 minutes or until top of cake springs back when touched. (If using a dark-colored pan, begin checking for doneness at 11 minutes.) Immediately loosen and turn cake onto prepared towel. Carefully peel off paper. Roll up cake and towel together, starting with narrow end. Cool on wire rack.

FOR FILLING:
BEAT cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract in small mixer bowl until smooth. Carefully unroll cake. Spread cream cheese mixture over cake. Reroll cake. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.

COOKING TIP:
Be sure to put enough powdered sugar on the towel when rolling up the cake so it will not stick.

