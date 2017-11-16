WATCH: Nick Saban cracks himself up, discussing his disdain for ripped jeans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — During his Mercer-week press conference Wednesday, Nick Saban cracked himself up, and surprised reporters, by talking about his disdain for ripped jeans. Saban is the head coach for the University of Alabama football team.

The Crimson Tide faces off against the Mercer Bears Saturday (11/18). The last time the two schools faced off, in 1940, Alabama defeated Mercer 20-0. Mercer is entering its fifth season of football since the program was reinstated in 2013, following a 72-year hiatus.

“I just want to know how we got here. Not to offend anybody out there, but I just walked by some jeans — worn out jeans. Holes in them. All cut up,” Saban said. “I just remember when I was a kid in West Virginia, I was ashamed to go to school because my jeans were wore out, only because we didn’t have any better. Now they buy them that way. How’d we get here? I don’t know.”

Follow CBS42 Sports on Twitter