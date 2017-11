FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — By the time a multi-car crash cleared Friday morning on I-20/59 in Fairfield at Lloyd Noland Pkwy, five miles of delayed traffic had already built up.

As of 7:30 a.m., the crash has cleared and all lanes are now open.

Birmingham Fire at the scene told CBS 42 four people were transported to the hospital after the wreck. There’s no word on the severity of their injuries at this time.