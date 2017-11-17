Birmingham Police asks for help finding man with medical issues missing since Nov. 7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing since Nov. 7.

According to police, 66-year-old Leedell Morgan was last seen in the 700 block of 4th St. N. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black windbreaker.

Birmingham Police say the man suffers from Alzheimer’s and other medical problems including high blood pressure.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Birmingham PD’s Family Services division at 205-297-8413, or 205-328-9311.