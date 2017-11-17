Birmingham Vet Center’s asking for donations to keep guitar lessons alive

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A local program in Hoover is working with veterans to make the transition back to home life a little easier.

The Vet Center serves more than 1,000 veterans each year in many ways, one of which is by providing free guitar lessons.

Unfortunately, they only have four guitars to go around and are in dire need of donations.

Michelle Davidson is a re-adjustment counselor with the Vet Center who tells us that programs like this share the healing power of music.

“Tthe local chapter needs the support of the community in order to be able to provide the lessons to the veterans,” Davidson said. “Support would come in the form of donating guitars that veterans use for their lessons, bags, picks, music stands, tuners, we really need some tuners.”

The center is still in need of six guitars, and there’s also a waiting list for more veterans that have shown interest in the class.

If you’re interested in donating, you can contact the Vet Center by calling 205-212-3122 or 877-927-8387.