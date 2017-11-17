Female Supporters speaking in favor of Senate candidate Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY, ALA. (WIAT)- Outside the Capitol steps in Montgomery a small crowd of women gathered in a show of support for Roy Moore including Moore’s wife Kayla. The event organized by Wetumpka Tea Party president, Becky Gerritson.

Jennifer Case is a personal friend of the Moore’s speaking at Friday’s event.

“He has continuing defended our individual rights,” said Case.

Kayla Moore also praising her husband.

“He has always been an officer and a gentleman.”

Mrs. Moore said she has been married to the former chief justice for 32 years.

“He will not step down. He will not stopping fighting for people of Alabama. In his words I quote will not stop until they lay me in that box in the ground,” said Moore.

CBS 42 asked what some people visiting Montgomery what they thought about the allegations of improper conduct brought against Roy Moore by several women.

“I think where there is smoke there is fire. If it is in fact found to be true I certainly step down,” said Sue Bercher.

“I am going to hold judgement until I have all the facts,” said Janice Washkevick