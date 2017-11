(WIAT) — High school football has hit the second round of the playoffs, and our Game of the Week is supposed to be the best one yet

Hoover at Hewitt-Trussville was a showdown between two 7A powerhouses, and it stayed close through the first half, with Hoover holding on to a narrow 20-14 lead.

But the Bucs went on to score 28 points in 8 minutes to come away with a 56-21 victory. See how it played out above.