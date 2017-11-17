Irony Bowl: Alabama fan accused of shooting Auburn fan in football argument stands before judge…who’s an Auburn alum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a twist befitting the Iron Bowl rivalry, the Alabama Crimson Tide fan accused of shooting an Auburn Tigers fan in Mobile appeared in court Friday morning before a judge who attended Auburn.

Rodney Lorenzo Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday night for the shooting outside the Extenda Suites motel in Mobile on Monday. Alexander’s bond hearing was before Judge Bob Sherling, who received his Bachelor’s and Masters degrees from Auburn University.

In fact, Sherling presided over Alexander’s hearing with an Auburn Tigers mug on the bench.

Alexander’s bond was set at $15,000, though he will remain in jail on a probation revocation charge. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Investigators say Alexander got into an argument with another man over which football team is better, the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Auburn Tigers. The argument escalated enough that Alexander allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the Auburn Tigers fan in the thigh.

Investigators tell News 5’s J.B. Biunno that the victim was still being treated at a local hospital as of Thursday night, but is expected to be okay.

Alexander had nothing to say as police escorted him to Mobile Metro Jail on Thursday night following his arrest. Police say he has an Alabama tattoo on his neck.