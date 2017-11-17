Live on CBS 42: Roy Moore’s wife Kayla, other Alabama women to speak in support of Senate candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Roy Moore’s wife Kayla is expected to speak Friday morning at a press conference with a group of women who will be speaking in support of Moore.

The press conference will be held on the steps of the State Capitol in Montgomery; a press release from the Moore campaign says Kayla will be joined by speakers that will include Becky Gerritson and Ann Eubank. Nine women total are listed on a handout passed out to media at the event.

You can stream the 10:30 a.m. press conference live right here on wiat.com, on our Facebook page, or on our free CBS 42 News app under the “Watch Live” tab.

Don’t miss breaking news, traffic and severe weather where you live – download the CBS 42 News app today