Local organ donor girl honored with rose portrait in Pasadena Rose Parade

(WIAT) — A local girl will be honored on a float in the 2018 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Savannah Sides’ portrait will appear on the Donate Life float. Sandy Sides, Savannah’s mother, told CBS42 News that her daughter gave the gift of life, and sight, to several people.

Savannah was five years old when she passed away ten years ago. Sandy told CBS42 News that she asked to be an organ donor one month before she died.

“On that day that she asked, you know, she says, and I was real, you know, ‘You’re mommy’s little girl, we got a lot of time to worry about that’,” Savannah said. “She was very persistent and says, ‘Momma, you don’t understand. I’m not gonna need it when I get to heaven’.”

Savannah died in a car crash one month later.

You can see her portrait on the “Donate Life” float when it rolls through Pasadena on Jan. 1.