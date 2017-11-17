Rachel’s Favorite Thanksgiving Dish: Meme’s Corn Casserole

By Published: Updated:

This recipe came out of my Meme’s cookbook ‘Lettuce Make You Laugh’! The week of Thanksgiving for me is filled with so many memories at my dad’s parent’s house – cooking, decorating and sharing laughs. Meme is a gourmet cook, and this is her recipe, so I promise you will want to make two batches! It’s a delicious side for Thanksgiving or just an everyday dinner. Enjoy!

RACHEL’S FAVORITE THANKSGIVING DISH: MEME’S CORN CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 can corn niblets, do not drain juice
  • 1 can cream corn
  • 1 package Martha White “sweet” cornbread mix (available at Wal-Mart)
  • ¼ pound (1 stick) butter

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter and combine all ingredients in a bowl. Lightly spray Pan on a 10×8 casserole dish. Pour ingredients into the casserole and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until golden brown.

