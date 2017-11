LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The suspect wanted for a double shooting in front of the Walmart in Leeds is now in the St. Clair County Jail, the Leeds Police Chief tells CBS 42.

Leeds Police say they reached out to U.S. Marshals for help to find the suspect. He turned himself into them Thursday.

The Leeds Police Chief thanked the Marshals for their help. CBS 42 will continue to follow this developing story.