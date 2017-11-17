Three holiday events in Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Thanksgiving is still almost a week away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start looking forward to Christmas! In Birmingham, there are plenty of opportunities this weekend. Below are three events you might want to check out.

Market Noel

WHERE: Finley Center in Hoover

WHEN: Wednesday-Saturday

SHOPPING HOURS

Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

COST: $12 to shop

If you want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, this is a great place to do it. The Finley Center is home to more than 100 vendors selling clothes, food, arts & crafts and various gifts. But there’s more than just shopping. Click here for a list of special events. All ticket sales benefit the Junior League of Birmingham.

Lights Up at the Summit

WHERE: The Summit

WHEN: Friday, starts at 4:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE:

4:30 p.m. – Dance South performance (near Swoozie’s)

5:00 p.m. – Harmony Hills Chorus (near Lucky Brand Jeans)

5:30 p.m. – Birmingham Academy of Dance performance (near Trader Joe’s)

6:00 p.m. – Parade begins

7:00 p.m. – Santa’s arrival, tree lighting and grand fireworks show

It’s a festive celebration to kick off the holiday season complete with singing, dancing and more. You’ll see decorations all over the Summit, and you may even want to check our the North Pole (in the old Pier 1 building), which features several vendors and also serves as Santa’s home for the holiday season. Find more information on this event here.

Operation Help & Hope

WHERE: Boutwell Auditorium

WHEN: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Worship Center Christian Church and The HUB Community Development Corporation created this event as a way to help homeless in Birmingham. It’s free and open to the public. They’ll serve lunch to those in need and provide health screenings and grooming for men and women. Find more information on this event here.