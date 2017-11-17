UAB Blazers weight room features new technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The UAB Football team is leaving Friday for their game against the Florida Gators. Every week leading up to a game, no surprise- there is plenty of practice. New this morning, we are getting an inside sneak peak at the latest technology used by the Blazers during their everyday routine.

You’ll see iPads and cameras at the weight stations. This is a special system that tracks the player’s movement and can determine their velocity and power while weight lifting. The players are able to pull up their specialized workout developed by the staff. The coaching staff can see their progress and make any adjustments needed before a game.

Lyle Henley, UAB Football Director of Performance said, “Coach Clark always said, we’ll play anybody, we will play in a parking lot. We will train anywhere. But with this right here, we take out the guess work for what we are doing. Naturally, the players are going to be excited about what they are able to do. Not many people have this type of access to these types of facilities and equipment. So, it definitely charged us up for the season and is directly what we needed in making a difference on the field.”

There isn’t only technology to increase performance. But also, there is new equipment aimed at injury prevention. There is a neck training system aimed at cutting down on concussions and cervical spine injuries.