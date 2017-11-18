U.S. Senate Candidate Doug Jones makes campaign stop in Ensley

ENSLEY, ALA. (WIAT)- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones made a campaign stop in Ensley Saturday speaking to supporters. Birmingham Mayor Elect Randall Woodfin was at the event supporting Jones.

“We need Doug Jones in Alabama and in Washington D.C. representing us.” said Woodfin.

At the rally Jones talked about jobs, education, and health care.

“We have had good momentum going into this because we are talking to people on issues they care about,” said Jones.

The special election between Republican Roy Moore and Jones in December 12, 2017.

