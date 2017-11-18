Winston County’s only hospital to close at end of the year



HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The only hospital in Winston County will close its doors at the end of 2017, staffers announced Friday.

Lakeland Community Hospital is located in Haleyville and has been owned by Curae Health since 2015.

With the next closest hospital about 30 minutes away, neighbors are concerned about emergency care. More than 80 employees may lose their jobs.

CEO Steve Clapp drove from Tennessee to tell employees Friday.

“We will be closing this hospital at the end of December, December 31, due to significant reimbursement reductions from our Medicare, Medicaid, and our largest commercial insurer to the tune of about $2 million,” said Clapp.

For people who live in Haleyville and surrounding areas, they worry about their options.

“Heart attack patients, stroke patients, they don’t always make it 25-30 minutes to the nearest hospital,” said Autumn Downs.

Downs knows that minutes can be the difference between life and death. She just had a close call with her son having a seizure earlier this year.

“They brought him up here to Lakeland, where Lakeland literally saved his life,” said Downs.

There will still be EMS service, but patients will have to go to hospitals in neighboring counties.

“My son has combination epilepsy, which he has both types, and every second counts getting him treatment,” said Thora Gates.

Gates estimated the closest hospital to her family’s home to be about 45 minutes away.

Rural hospitals have struggled across the country. Clapp throws some blame on the Affordable Care Act.

“We need something that is allows us to do free standing emergency rooms in a more cost effective way than what’s on the books today,” said Clapp.

Clapp said host a job fair for employees looking for positions at other facilities both in and outside of Curae Health.