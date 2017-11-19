‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ inmate makes second escape in Coosa County

By Published: Updated:

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate who is said to be ‘armed and extremely dangerous.’

This is inmate, Shane Anthony Vernon’s, second escape in less than one month. Vernon escaped Oct. 29, but was recaptured the following day. He made his escape around 2:30 p.m. today, when he physically circumvented the security of the jail and escaped the facility, Coosa County sheriff Terry Wilson said. He is currently held on felony charges.

The last contact was in Elmore County where Vernon is believed to have stolen an electric dirt bike. He has a few identifiable tattoos including “ride or die” on his fist, writing on his right forearm, a Chinese symbol on the right side of his neck, and “County” on the left shoulder blade.

Vernon is described as 5-feet, 7-inches, weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a mixture of clothing and in the northern wooded area of Elmore County near the Coosa County line, close to Elmore County Road 80.

Coosa County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have any information concerning the location of this armed and dangerous escapee, please notify the Sheriff’s Office in Rockford, Ala. at 256-377-2211, or your local law enforcement agency.

