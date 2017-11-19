Car accident, 7-year-old shot in Mountain Brook

By Published:

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook and Birmingham Police Department are investigating an accident at Montclair Road and Gaywood Circle.

Near 2 p.m., Mountain Brook PD responded to a vehicle accident and discovered a 7-year-old passenger was also suffering a gunshot wound. According to Chief Ted Cook, Birmingham PD is assisting in the investigation, however it is unknown of where the shooting took place.

The victim has been transported to the Children’s hospital with unknown conditions at this time, stated by Sgt. Shelton of Birmingham PD.

This is an ongoing investigation, CBS 42 will update you as more information is available.

 

