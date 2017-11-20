Alabama fans say finding tickets to the Iron Bowl will be challenging

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Saturday thousands of Alabama Fans packed inside Bryant Denny stadium to watch the Crimson Tide defeat Mercer University. But now many Bama fans now have a new challenge, finding tickets to watch the Tide play Auburn at the Iron Bowl on the plains next Saturday.

T-town Tickets owner Candice Carden says if you are an Alabama fan in Tuscaloosa, finding Iron Bowl ticket might be very difficult this year not to mention expensive. Carden said tickets can cost range from $275 to $500 dollars.

“You have to have a lot of points through Tide pride to get these tickets so not a lot of people who normally get tickets have the tickets so that just makes more of a demand. So more Alabama fans want to see a good game and not a lot of them had access to tickets” Carden said.

T-town Tickets had 75 Iron Bowl tickets, but the company has already sold half of those. Some Crimson Tide fans have already given up looking. Terry Thompson and his wife Linda tailgated every home game this season in Tuscaloosa in their RV. Since finding tickets was so difficult and expensive the family decided to drive to Auburn Tuesday and will tailgate instead of watching the game inside the Stadium.

“Well we enjoy the tailgating and we watch it on TV, but the tickets are just outrageous really and they are hard to find so we are just going to go to tailgate” Thompson said.

Despite not getting tickets to the big game, Linda Thompson says her family will still have fun in Auburn.

“We will have lots of good food and good drink and turkey and dressing, we are having our Thanksgiving dinner down there”.

The Iron Bowl is set to kick off next Saturday at 2:30 in Auburn on the plains.