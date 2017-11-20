Thanksgiving Recipes from the CBS 42 Morning Team: Alex Finnie’s Dirty Rice

(WIAT) — If you are like me and want to prepare a dish for the holidays, but don’t want to spend a whole lot of time in the kitchen, well, here is the dish for you!

This is my “Dirty Rice” recipe. A family friend passed it on to Mama Finnie, and then my mom passed it along to me.

Ingredients:

Jasmine Rice

Jimmy Dean sausage roll

Bell Peppers

A stick of butter

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

The best thing about this dish is that, but for the rice and the sausage, everything else, you can just adjust to your particular flavor.

How to Make:

First, you want to cook the pork in a skillet pan. After that is done, boil the rice. Throw the meat and rice into a big bowl. Melt half a stick of butter (I sometimes add a little extra butter). Poor the butter over the rice. Mix it all up. Then, add in your bell peppers. For me, the more peppers the better! I love a good bite and crunch. Mix that up. Lastly, shake some of the Tony Chachere’s seasoning over the dish. Mix it all up for a final time and voila! You are done! This is truly a meal that will be a hit around the Thanksgiving table and it won’t keep you in the kitchen for hours!

Happy Holidays!