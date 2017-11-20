Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Published:

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a check cashing business in the 400 block of George Wallace Drive on November 17th around 11 a.m. According to the employee, the male suspect’s face was partially covered as he entered the building and produced a gun, demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was not harmed during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Mark Bullock at 256-549-4627 or 256-549-4500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s