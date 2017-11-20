Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a check cashing business in the 400 block of George Wallace Drive on November 17th around 11 a.m. According to the employee, the male suspect’s face was partially covered as he entered the building and produced a gun, demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was not harmed during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Mark Bullock at 256-549-4627 or 256-549-4500.