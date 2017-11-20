Iron Bowl: The Battle for RV Parking

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – Auburn and Alabama will battle on the football field for bragging rights and a division title Saturday. But before that, fans will have to compete for parking spots in RV lots.

It happens every week before an Auburn home game, and the stakes are higher on Iron Bowl week. The gates open to RV’s Thursday at 2 p.m. prior to Auburn home games. But to claim one of those spots, fans have to arrive much earlier. Many bring chairs to sit in while claiming their spot. But they have to stay in those chairs or else the chairs may be removed. Some arrive more than 24 hours prior to a game to mark their spot. Family members often take shifts sitting in the chairs, even through the night in the cold, to make sure they get a spot.

For many fans who attended last week’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, the effort was especially worthwhile. On Iron Bowl week, RVs can be left in some lots as long as no one is in the RV until Wednesday. Other lots have to be cleared out, though, and the battle for RV parking resumes leading up to Wednesday at 2 p.m. when RVs are again allowed in the lots.