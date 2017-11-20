University of Montevallo students remember basketball player with candlelight vigil

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at the University of Montevallo will remember a fellow classmate who died over the weekend.

Albert “A.J.” Luke was a basketball player at Montevallo. The sophomore died in a hotel room in Albany, Georgia after a game.

The coroner says he had pre-existing medical conditions and believes he died of natural causes.

Montevallo Athletic Director Mark Richard released the following statement regarding Luke’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our men’s basketball student-athlete A.J. Luke. A.J. was a charismatic young man and was well liked by his coaches, teammates, friends, and family. We ask for everyone to keep the Luke family in your prayers.”

The Montevallo community plans to hold a candlelight vigil in memory of A.J. Luke on Monday on the Montevallo Intramural Fields at 6 p.m.