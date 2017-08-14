Who is running in the special election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat?
Many people have thrown their names in the hat to run for the open U.S. Senate seat.
Walker County residents to vote on increase in sales tax
Residents will have to vote on whether to pass a referendum to levy a one cent sales and use tax in the county.
Alabama Senate race tests Trump, McConnell reach
Alabama Sen. Luther Strange on Tuesday looked to support from President Donald Trump to help carry him to the victory — or at least a runoff…
Trump tweets more support for senator in Alabama race
President Donald Trump has tweeted out more support for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange ahead of Tuesday’s contentious Republican primary.
U.S. Senate polling results puts Roy Moore in Republican runoffs
According to a survey by Cygnal, polling suggests that Roy Moore is locked in for the Republican runoffs in the US Senate primary election.
Doug Jones gets big endorsement from Joe Biden
Vice President Joe Biden has thrown his support behind Doug Jones who is in the running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.
Marsh to run for re-election to Alabama state Senate seat
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh is running for re-election to his state Senate seat.
Trump endorses Strange; Brooks said president was misled
President Donald Trump’s tweet endorsing Luther Strange is welcome news for the recently appointed senator, but it’s shaking up Alabama’s co…
John Lewis endorses Doug Jones for U.S. Senate
John Lewis says he has seen Jones’ dedication to civil rights and social justice.
Senator Luther Strange gains key endorsements ahead of special election
Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to the seat by former Governor Robert Bentley, is making his case that he is the best candidate to…
Trump endorses Strange in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary
Trump writes on Twitter that Strange “has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and tot…
Registration deadline to vote in Birmingham municipal election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is the final day to register to vote in the August 22nd municipal election in Birmingham. You can register t…
Senate Candidate Doug Jones speaks with CBS42 News
Doug Jones is one of the Democratic candidates in a race that has seen a crowded field on the other side of the aisle, though he has had suc…
Senator Luther Strange sits down with CBS42 News
Senator Luther Strange is preparing to make a run to serve full-time in the Alabama Senate in an upcoming special election.
Voters attend Birmingham mayoral debate to learn about candidates, issues
Most of the candidates fighting to be Birmingham’s Mayor made their case to voters Monday night, with about two weeks until the election.