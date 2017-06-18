CBS 42 Father’s Day Slideshow

My dad, Walt has been a good father to me for...well, let's just say 'many' years '. The past five years, he has also been an amazing grandfather, as well. I attached a picture of my dad with my daughter, Madison, from Christmas, 2 years before. It means so much to me the close relationship they have. Madison thinks he is the funniest person in the world, and so do I. Abby C. Clanton, Al

Ashley Gann shares a photo of her husband and kids: Derek Gann and his pit crew!

Monica Floyd on her late father, Clarence: So this is my main man, my dad Mr. Clarence Stoves Jr. We used to hang out on the weekends and have long life conversations. He’d tell me a few military stories, we’d shoot a few games of pool and play a few hands of dominoes. Those are some of my fondest memories that I have of my dad. I lost my star player in 2015 a few days before his 64th birthday, and can now only visit him at his final resting place at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. But the love, memories, life lessons, chats and good times with him will live in my heart forever. My dad was one of a kind!

Angela Hughes commends her husband: This man took on the responsibility of my children as if they were his own. I couldn't ask for a better male role model for my girls. He stepped up and told me that he loved me, and said he would want nothing more than to be a father to my kids.

Cathy Lanphere shared this photo of Chris and their late daughter Haleigh. She says: This is one of the best fathers I know! He is with our daughter, Haleigh, who passed away in July. He's been a rock through it all.

Colleen Ibe commends her husband, Michael: I met him when I was 17, straight out of army basic training. We have buried our first born son due to SMA. He works an 8-5 and weekend side jobs. He's overcome physical and mental injuries from a car wreck, and still maintains his jobs. He's raised our twin daughters. I couldn't imagine life without him! We love you, Michael!

Dawn Handy's message to her dad Richard Nirschl: Happy Father's day to my dad! We may have had some hard times in life growing up. He didn't raise us, but I always knew he loved us.

Jeremy Milwood on his father Robert: My dad sacrificed his entire life for me. He showed me what true unconditional love was and impressed upon me the values he knew would carry me through life even without him. I lost my dad this past November and this is my first Father's day without him. I miss him so much and will continue to honor him wherever I have the chance.

Diane Gearhart submitted this photo of SSG Larry Cantu: SSG Larry Cantu is my granddaughter's father. He serves in the National Guard and has been deployed overseas for a year. He has a three year old daughter, Sophia, that has Autism. He has not seen her in six months. He buys children's books and makes videos of himself reading the books to Sophia and sends the videos and the books to his daughter so she can continue to have story time with daddy. For Father's Day, I made this surprise picture of Sophia to mail to her daddy.

I love my Pappy! He’s my #1 fan. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for me, including 2000+ across the county (which he’s actually done). I’m happy to be a Daddy’s girl.

Sabrina Guyer on her dad Mike: My Dad Mike Long is the greatest dad ever. He is a retired Marine, retired Fireman, and current employee of the City of Oxford. In other words, the man does not know the word retirement. He has always made sure that his family is taken care of and supports his community by working with Toys for Tots. My father was always involved in his children's lives and now is continuing that tradition being here for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Charlene Parker on her dad Charley Frith: While my dad is no longer with us, he was always special. He was a great father, serving in the Air Force until he had to medically retire in 1967 (22 years career). His career allowed our family the opportunity to travel to some areas others only dream of seeing. After his retirement, he did not slow down. He was also a loving and giving grandfather, spoiling each grandchild and great grandchild. He never failed to give thanks to God for the many blessings He bestowed on him and on our family. He is missed every day, but myself and 3 siblings (and our families) take comfort in knowing we will see him again one day.

Sarita Lee sent in a photo of her husband, Rodney: My husband is a great father. He works hard to provide for his family. He wakes up super early to go work out and lose weight then goes to work, comes home and cooks dinner. If anything breaks in the home, he repairs it. He has been to every football game for our now 19-year-old son, and he even began taking piano lessons to be able to play with our 7-year-old daughter. After 13 years of marriage, he still loves me like it's Day 1. We love the head of our home. Rodney Lee, Happy Father's Day from your family!!!!

Melissa on her dad, James McCullough: Greatest Dad in the world, and about to be the greatest granddad for the 2nd time.

Eddie Macsalka and his 5-year-old daughter Gisela.

Brittany Raines submitted a photo of her husband Will and their son River.

Marie on her father Jerry Hicks: This photo of my dad and I was taken right after the birth of my now four year old daughter. My dad is special because he has always believed in me. No matter what my dream was, he believed I could achieve it. He's always been there for me and loved me. I love my daddy!

Lee on his dad: My dad taught me the value of honesty and hard work, and that a man's word is his bond. He's the reason I am who I am today.

Sandra wrote about her dad Ted Wisener: My father worked two jobs some times to see that we had every thing we needed or wanted!

Jamie Ostroff and her dad.