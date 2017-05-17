CBS 42 Investigates: The Truth Behind S-Town

The food isn't the only thing she says makes Woodstock special.

"Everybody knows everybody," Cheryl said. That's part of the reasons she says she wants to set the record straight on "S-Town." She says there are parts of the show, including the relationship between John B. and the Burt family, that have been different in reality.

"I thought that the relationship between John and Kendall looked like there was animosity that really didn't exist," said Cheryl.

Kendall is Kendall Burt, one of the owners of K3 Lumber, a local business featured in the podcast. When the show's producer, Brian Reed, who also works on "This American Life" and "Serial," visited Woodstock, he was there with a purpose. John B. had called him, Reed, says on the show, "and asked him to solve a murder." He said that murder involved the Burt family, and a member who committed the crime, then had it covered up.

By the end of the second episode, it's clear the murder never happened. However, Reed continued talking to people in Woodstock. Even after the suicide of the podcast's central character, John B., his reporting continued. He interviewed Jeff and Cheryl Dodson a few months before the podcast aired.

"I couldn't understand-really, where the story was going. John was gone, there was no murder. So I'm like, 'What are we talking about?'" said Cheryl.