CBS 42 Local War on Cancer
Teresa Edgil
Here are the stories we've collected in the CBS 42 Local War on Cancer:
TERESA EDGIL
"This is what cancer does. It robs you of your life. This is what cancer CANNOT do: rob you of your belief, character, integrity, kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, intellect and love. Because all of this is passed on to the generations that follow. I am Teresa Edgil and 19 months ago I lost my husband, Earl Edgil to cancer of the kidneys that had spread to his adrenal glands, destroyed the A1 vertebrae of his spine, was in the IVC 2 inches from his heart and spread to his liver. But, this man-my husband, father to my sons and grandfather to 6 little boys and girls had already spent decades spreading love to us all. He no longer lives. But, the love he gave us will live as long as we do. He is, to this very day, a much loved man. Cancer can't win when it comes against a man like my man."
Susan Roberts McWilliams
Here is some of what Susan Roberts Mcwilliams said in her letter. Her husband died of ocular Melanoma. She has stayed in touch with the OM community.
She writes in part, "Mark, with the support of his family, fought this rare cancer very hard...I also think of it often during this climate when there is so much talk of cutting funds for medical research and cutting back on healthcare. Rare diseases don’t get nearly as much attention and funding for research. Of course, a disease can seem very rare until your spouse or child turns out to have it!”