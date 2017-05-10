BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)-- May in National Cancer Research Month and CBS 42 is airing a special report May 18th called "Local War on Cancer". We'll explore ground breaking research going on right here in Birmingham.

We've been asking viewers to share their stories with us at reportit@wiat.com and @sherrijacksoncbs42 on Facebook.

We want to hear from you whether you are in treatment right now or supported a loved one who has experienced cancer, even if you have participated in fundraisers to help make a difference.

Here are the stories we've collected in the CBS 42 Local War on Cancer:

TERESA EDGIL

"This is what cancer does. It robs you of your life. This is what cancer CANNOT do: rob you of your belief, character, integrity, kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, intellect and love. Because all of this is passed on to the generations that follow. I am Teresa Edgil and 19 months ago I lost my husband, Earl Edgil to cancer of the kidneys that had spread to his adrenal glands, destroyed the A1 vertebrae of his spine, was in the IVC 2 inches from his heart and spread to his liver. But, this man-my husband, father to my sons and grandfather to 6 little boys and girls had already spent decades spreading love to us all. He no longer lives. But, the love he gave us will live as long as we do. He is, to this very day, a much loved man. Cancer can't win when it comes against a man like my man."