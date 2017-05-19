CBS42 Special Report: Local War on Cancer

The UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center is the end result of what began as the Lurleen B. Wallace Memorial Hospital and Tumor Institute. Wallace, Alabama’s first female governor, died at 40-years-old from gynecological cancer in 1968. Her death galvanized the state to raise millions of dollars to start a cancer hospital. By 1970 supporters in the state had raised $5 million dollars. So in 1971 when Richard Nixon declared war on cancer Alabama was poised to become

So in 1971, when Richard Nixon declared war on cancer and Alabama was poised to become one of the original comprehensive cancer centers in the nation, which it did in 1973.

The milestones reached in cancer research since President Richard Nixon first declared war on the “dread disease” can be measured in the cancer survival rates for then versus now. In 1971, for some people a cancer diagnosis meant a fifty-fifty chance of living beyond 5 years. In 2017, according to the National Institutes of Health, five-year survival rates after a cancer diagnosis improved for all of the most common cancers combined. These include breast, lung, prostate, colon and bladder cancers.

This year the NIH National Cancer Institute (https://seer.cancer.gov/report_to_nation/survival.html) "Annual Report to the Nation 2017" included a special section on cancer survival rates.

They compared data from 1975 to 2012. In 1975 the five-year survival rate for the most common cancers was 50 percent. In 2012 the rate improved to 66 percent. The institute's findings show survival rates improving even when patients were diagnosed with later stages of the disease.

While this is not the case for cancers that have spread to other parts of the body, recent therapy trends like immunotherapy and precision medicine may even improve survival rates for those cancers. According to the report, melanoma and lung cancer patients may benefit in particular.

In 2016, when President Barack Obama signed the 21st Century Cures Act, its goal was to get many of the drugs in trials to people faster as part of the Beau Biden Moonshot Initiative. Congress agreed to put $1.8 billion dollars over the next eight years into the nation’s renewed efforts to win the war on cancer.

In 1971 a similar bi-partisan effort led to $100 million and the creation of many of the institutions doing much of the groundbreaking research in cancer treatments today.

UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center Executive Director Dr. Ed Partridge was in medical school when President Nixon signed the National Cancer Act.

“It was only a couple of years after that, because that act established the concept of the National Cancer Institute nationally designated cancer centers," Partridge said. "That is, that the research needed to be done in academic institutions across the country. That's where most of the work and the discoveries would be made.”

Those discoveries included many of the screenings we benefit from today for early detection of cancer.

By the 1980’s, it became clear that some segments of the U.S. population were benefitting from early detection and screenings, but others were not. Education level, income, and insurance became factors in who got screened for early cancer detection and who did not.

Often, people in poor and minority communities were coming up short on benefitting from the advances in cancer even back then. Dr. Partridge said by 1992 it became statistically evident that there was a disparity,

“So we said we have a moral and ethical obligation, and an opportunity to actually begin to change the world around disparate cancers," Partridge said. "And so we said let’s make cancer disparities our over-arching theme, and it has been our over-arching theme since 1992."

UAB has established itself as a leader in eliminating cancer disparities. The Deep South Network for Cancer Control is one way they are making a difference, by educating communities in Alabama's Black Belt region about cancer and providing screenings to help with early detection of cancers.

The NCI recently awarded UAB another 16 million grant to address cancer disparities in partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine and Tuskegee University.